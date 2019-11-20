Five New Startups Join MLSE and Ryerson's Future of Sport Lab

TORONTO, ON - Ryerson University and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) announced today that five startups have been selected to join its highly-touted Future of Sport Lab (FSL) accelerator program.

The selected startups were chosen from a pool of sport tech startups from around the world. Each of the companies went through an intensive selection process, which included a Dragon's Den-style pitch session in front of 75 members of the FSL advisory committee and mentor network, which features some of the top sport and tech business leaders across Canada.

The five companies were chosen for their innovative work in esports, athlete performance, fan engagement and venue technology. Each will receive immersive programming in partnership with the Ted Rogers School of Business, direct guidance from mentors in the FSL network, access to MBA student support and leading academics, along with opportunities to pilot with MLSE teams and venues.

Future of Sport Lab Startups

ProWire (Toronto / New York) - Delivers in-venue, real-time audio channels streamed directly to a fan's phone

Zone7 (Tel Aviv, Israel / Palo Alto, CA ) A human performance platform that empowers and protects the health, potential and longevity of athletes through Artificial Intelligence

Mission Control (St. Louis, MO) - An esports platform where people can create and join recreational video game leagues with friends

Feidao (Montreal, PQ) - A mobile e-commerce, ticketing and travel platform designed to help Chinese visitors make the most of their stay in Canada

StreamLayer (Chicago, IL) - An audience engagement platform for OTT services

"It is wonderful to see such innovation in the sport tech sector. We are looking forward to working with such a range of dynamic startups from across North America and connecting them to our network of academic and sport leaders" said Cheri Bradish, director of FSL and the Loretta Rogers Research Chair in Sport Marketing with the Ted Rogers School of Management at Ryerson University.

"During the submission process, 12 countries were represented, we picked five stand out start-ups," said Humza Teherany, Chief Technology & Digital Officer, MLSE. "We are proud of FSL, as it continues to drive innovation in the sports and entertainment industry from Toronto. We are excited for the outcomes of our second cohort."

