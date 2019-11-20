Ondrej Vala Reassigned to Idaho, Conner Bleackley Released from PTO

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that defenseman Ondrej Vala has been reassigned by Dallas and will join the club's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads. In a separate transaction, the Stars have released center Conner Bleackley from his professional tryout.

Vala, 21, has played 11 ECHL games this season and scored a goal. The 6-foot-4, 209-pound defenseman previously earned 13 points (3-10=13) in 55 ECHL games during the 2018-19 season and played nine AHL games, recording an assist. He made his debut with the Stars at the end of the 2016-17 season and collected an assist in three games.

The native of Kolin, Czech Republic signed an entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars in 2016 and played in the WHL with Kamloops and Everett before turning pro. In 191 games, he earned 74 points (21-53=74) and an additional 13 points (2-11=13) in 35 playoff games.

Bleackley, 23, was signed to a tryout contract on Oct. 5, 2019, and has skated in 10 AHL games this season with Texas while totaling five points (3-2=5). The center is in his fourth professional season, having played 57 games with the San Antonio Rampage in 2018-19, logging 16 points (5-11=16). The High River, Alberta native has played in 122 AHL games since he made his pro debut with the Chicago Wolves. He also has recorded 55 points (26-29=55) in 54 career ECHL games.

The 6-foot, 192-pound forward formerly skated with the Red Deer Rebels from 2012 to 2016 and captained the team from 2013 to 2015. In 259 career WHL games, Bleackley recorded 183 points (80-103=183). In 2016, he was selected by the St. Louis Blues in the fifth round of the NHL Draft.

The Stars face the San Antonio Rampage on Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at 7 p.m. at AT&T Center before returning home on Saturday for Hockey Fights Cancer Night. The Stars will meet the Rockford IceHogs for the first time this year when the puck drops at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

