Sens Nudged by Moose
November 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Manitoba Moose nudged the Belleville Senators 2-1 Wednesday night at CAA Arena.
Belleville's Marcus Hogberg made 25 saves while Jordan Szwarz scored. Nathan Todd and Emile Poirier had goals for Manitoba while Mikhail Berdin turned away 38 shots.
It took just 3:11 for the Moose to get into the goal column and it came through a familiar face for Sens fans in Todd who plays for the team's ECHL affiliate Brampton Beast and was in training camp with Belleville as he was on hand to tuck home a rebound for his first AHL goal.
[embedded content]
The visitors doubled its lead at 14:55 through Poirier as after Jansen Harkins cleanly won the faceoff, Poirier let a wrister fly for his third of the season that beat Hogberg glove side.
It was a scoreless second period that was largely dominated by the Senators that saw the home team create many offensive opportunities, none moreso than a 2-on-0 that saw Szwarz's shot turned away by Berdin after Alex Formenton's set-up inside the final 30 seconds.
Belleville finally cracked Berdin 46 seconds into the third period on Szwarz's fourth of the year as the captain got a piece of Rudolfs Balcers initial re-direct to make it 2-1.
The Senators came oh-so-close to the tying goal on the power play as with essentially the whole net to shoot at and Berdin pulled out of position, Drake Batherson hit the crossbar with under four minutes to play as the Sens dropped its second straight game.
Belleville is back at it Friday night in Binghamton and are back home Nov. 27 to host Laval. Tickets are available.
