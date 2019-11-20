Game 16 Preview: Tucson at San Jose

Game #16 - Tucson (11-4-0-0) at San Jose (5-8-0-1)

8 PM MST, SAP Center - San Jose, CA

LISTEN LIVE Fox Sports 1450, iHeart Radio app

WATCH LIVE AHL TV

Referees: Dan Kelly (#45), Michael Markovic (#47)

Linesmen: Andrew Norris (#83), Matthieu Audet (#57)

With Sunday's performance well behind them at this point, the Roadrunners will look to bounce back and begin a new winning streak tonight against the same team that got the best of them in 7-1 fashion just 72 hours prior.

Tonight's action is also the first of a three games in four nights set for Tucson, who will travel back to Southern Arizona tomorrow before hosting the Ontario Reign Friday and Saturday at Tucson Arena.

Three Things

1) Naturally, things will have to change in many departments for Tucson in order to be more successful than Sunday. Of course, one goal likely will not get the job done but a lack of offense has gone hand-in-hand with the Roadrunners losses this season, which, in turn, could be looked at a positive. How? Every time the Roadrunners have scored more three or more goals through 15 games, they've won.

2) Kudos to Roadrunners fan Ron Waterman for pointing out that 13 of the team's first 15 shots Sunday in San Jose came from defensemen. A bit strange, huh? In total, 17 of the 23 came from the blue line. To further, offensively-gifted defenseman Kyle Capobianco had none of them. It would be rather eye-popping to see characters like Lane Pederson, Michael Chaput and Brayden Burke held without a shot again tonight.

3) With Hill taking his turn in order Sunday night, one would think that Eric Comrie will get the net for Tucson tonight. Comrie, who has until Saturday to complete his conditioning loan with the Roadrunners, had a strong outing Friday night in Stockton after allowing six in his first game, will likely continue to look to further his game-seasoning.

What's The Word?

Roadrunners forward Jon Martin on the team's mindset entering tonight...

"After Sunday, we owe them a better game. We had a good work day [at practice] and we're ready to get back at it."

Roadrunners forward Jon Martin on how the team is looking back on Sunday now that they've had time to digest...

"They were a desperate team. We knew they were going to come out and play hard and that's what they did. We weren't ready for it and they took it to us."

Roadrunners forward Jon Martin on what the team's learned from the 7-1 loss...

"I think it's also important to have a game like that too. It was a bit of a wakeup call. We needed to get our heads back on straight."

Number to Know

3. The Roadrunners only allowed seven goals or more in three games all of last season. The Roadrunners bounced back by earning points in all three games following each of those instances last season.

We're Doing It Live

Catch tonight's active LIVE on AHLTV or join Roadrunners play-by-play voice Adrian Denny on Fox Sports 1450 AM and iHeart Radio as he calls the game from the Roadrunners' flagship radio station, where coverage begins at 6 P.M. with a special edition of Roadrunners Happy Hour live from SAP Center.

