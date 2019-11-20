Amerks Sign Brady Vail to Professional Tryout
November 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has signed forward Brady Vail to Professional Tryout (PTO).
Vail, 25, has appeared in 15 games with the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL this season, recording one goal and seven assists for eight points. The Palm City, Florida, native spent the entire 2018-19 campaign with the Cyclones, where he ranked third on the team in assists (38) and points (68), both pro career-highs, in 68 games. Additionally, he skated in 11 postseason contests, adding nine points (2+9).
In 291 career ECHL games with Orlando, Fort Wayne, Norfolk, Atlanta and Cincinnati, the 6-foot-1, 196-pound forward has collected 220 points on 87 goals and 133 assists. Vail has also registered six points (2+4) in 41 career American Hockey League contests, including two points (1+1) over an 18-game stint with the Amerks during the 2016-17 season.
Prior to turning pro, Vail spent the 2009-10 campaign with the Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL) before joining the Windsor Spitfires (OHL) the following year. In four seasons with the Spitfires, he totaled 200 points (77+123), including a career-best 83-point campaign in 2013-14 that placed him inside the league's top 20 scorers.
Vail was drafted in the fourth round (94th overall) by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2012 NHL Draft.
Individual game tickets for the 2019-20 season start at just $16. Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.
Images from this story
|
Forward Brady Vail with the Cincinnati Cyclones
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2019
- Bears Recall Forward Matt Weis from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Flames Recall Tobias Rieder & Alexander Yelesin; Place Sam Bennett on LTIR - Stockton Heat
- Amerks Sign Brady Vail to Professional Tryout - Rochester Americans
- Iowa Wild Announces Eli Young Band as Post-Game Concert - Iowa Wild
- Rare Regulation Loss for Pack in Wednesday Matinee - Hartford Wolf Pack
- San Diego Gulls to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Saturday, November 23 - San Diego Gulls
- Nick Caamano Reassigned by Dallas to Texas - Texas Stars
- Monsters to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night with Prayers from Maria - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Roll Past Wolf Pack, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Detroit Recalls Ehn - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Marlies Host Rocket in Midweek Matchup - Toronto Marlies
- CSEA Union Night Set for this Friday - Rochester Americans
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Markus Hannikainen to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Capitals Recall Four from Hershey, Vanecek Re-Assigned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Five New Startups Join MLSE and Ryerson's Future of Sport Lab - Toronto Marlies
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Moose, November 20 - Belleville Senators
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 7 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game 16 Preview: Tucson at San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- Walker, Vecchione Star in Rampage Win - San Antonio Rampage
- Iowa Falls to Milwaukee 6-5 in the Shootout - Iowa Wild
- Wolves Drop 1,000th Home Game - Chicago Wolves
- Admirals Win Eighth Straight Game - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.