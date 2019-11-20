Amerks Sign Brady Vail to Professional Tryout

Forward Brady Vail with the Cincinnati Cyclones

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has signed forward Brady Vail to Professional Tryout (PTO).

Vail, 25, has appeared in 15 games with the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL this season, recording one goal and seven assists for eight points. The Palm City, Florida, native spent the entire 2018-19 campaign with the Cyclones, where he ranked third on the team in assists (38) and points (68), both pro career-highs, in 68 games. Additionally, he skated in 11 postseason contests, adding nine points (2+9).

In 291 career ECHL games with Orlando, Fort Wayne, Norfolk, Atlanta and Cincinnati, the 6-foot-1, 196-pound forward has collected 220 points on 87 goals and 133 assists. Vail has also registered six points (2+4) in 41 career American Hockey League contests, including two points (1+1) over an 18-game stint with the Amerks during the 2016-17 season.

Prior to turning pro, Vail spent the 2009-10 campaign with the Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL) before joining the Windsor Spitfires (OHL) the following year. In four seasons with the Spitfires, he totaled 200 points (77+123), including a career-best 83-point campaign in 2013-14 that placed him inside the league's top 20 scorers.

Vail was drafted in the fourth round (94th overall) by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2012 NHL Draft.

