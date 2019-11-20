Red Wings Recall Hicketts

November 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday recalled defenseman Joe Hicketts from the Grand Rapids Griffins. ï»¿ ï»¿ï»¿Hicketts, 23, has appeared in games for both the Griffins and Red Wings this season. He leads all Griffins defensemen in scoring with nine points (0-9-9) while adding a plus-one rating and eight penalty minutes in 11 games. His nine assists tie for eighth in the AHL. Hicketts made his NHL season debut with Detroit on Oct. 29 against Edmonton and has played in five games, recording two assists and two PIM and averaging 18:01 of ice time. ï»¿ï»¿ Since becoming the 168th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he made his debut on Jan. 22, 2018, Hicketts has appeared in 21 games for the Red Wings and picked up five assists and four PIM.

ï»¿A 5-foot-8, 180-pound defenseman, Hicketts has suited up in 215 regular season games with the Griffins since 2016-17, posting 82 points (13-69-82), a plus-eight rating and 147 PIM. He helped Grand Rapids claim the 2017 Calder Cup as a rookie and in total has made 29 Calder Cup Playoff appearances, showing 11 points (1-10-11), a plus-seven rating and 18 PIM.

ï»¿A native of Kamloops, British Columbia, Hicketts represented Canada on two occasions at the World Junior Championship, winning gold in 2015 and serving as an alternate captain in 2016. ï»¿ï»¿ The Griffins (8-7-1-1) host the San Antonio Rampage at 7 p.m.

ï»¿Single-game tickets are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.