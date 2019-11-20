Admirals Win Eighth Straight Game

Des Moines, IA - The Milwaukee Admirals scored two goals in the last two minutes of its game Tuesday to gain a come-from-behind 6-5 win over the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena.

It was Milwaukee's first win at Iowa since Nov. 28, 2017, snapping an eight game losing skid in Des Moines. It was the first time the Admirals scored at least three goals at Wells Fargo Arena since Jan. 20, 2018 (a 5-3 loss).

The Admirals have won eight straight games and sit in first place in the Central Division (12-3-1-2). Milwaukee's power play is converting at 48.4% (15-31) over the winning streak.

Milwaukee enjoyed a 3-2 lead after the second period, but saw that lead fade away in a span of 3:54. Brennan Menell scored from the point at 8:13 of the third. J.T. Brown gave Iowa the lead at 9:53 and Gabriel Dumont gave Iowa a 5-3 advantage at 12:07.

But, Milwaukee came back with a pair of goals with under two minutes to play in the game. Both were scored with the goalie pulled for an extra attacker. Daniel Carr scored after a scramble in the crease of Wild goalie Kaapo Kahkonen. Carr was able to push the puck into the goal at 18:14 for his tenth marker of the year. Cole Schneider and Rem Pitlick earned the assists.

Defenseman Alex Carrier scored his first goal of the season at 18:59 of the third with a shot that found the back of the goal from the right point. Carr and Yakov Trenin picked up the helpers.

In the shootout, Carr scored the only goal to give Milwaukee the victory.

Milwaukee's power play gave the Admirals a 1-0 lead in the first period. Iowa's Nico Sturm went to the penalty box at 11:27 for interference. The Ads power play converted quickly. Carrier's shot from the middle of the blue line deflected to Colin Blackwell in the left circle. Blackwell slid a pass to the front of the net where Rem Pitlick lifted it into the goal for his fourth goal of the season (third on the power play) at 11:41. Pitlick has at least one goal in four straight games after not scoring in his first 14 American Hockey league contests.

Iowa tied the game with a power play goal at 1:36 of the second period. Sam Anas shot the puck from the right circle into the net for his fourth goal of the season.

The Ads reclaimed the advantage with another power play marker at 4:20 of the second frame. Schneider passed the puck to Tommy Novak in the right circle. Novak spied Pitlick in front of the net and Pitlick's shot went under the right arm of the goalie and across the line.

Iowa tied the score at 2-2 with a shorthanded goal at 7:53. Kyle Rau won a face-off in the Admirals zone and Matt Bartkowski's short from the left point went through a screen for the goal.

The Admirals took a 3-2 lead at 11:59 when Trenin stole the puck from Menell at Milwaukee's blue line. Trenin rushed into the offensive zone and snapped a shot from the left circle into the net for his eight marker of the season.

Ads goalie Troy Grosenick finished with 30 saves and stopped all three shooters during the shootout.

The Admirals road trip concludes Fri., Nov. 22 at Grand Rapids. Milwaukee and Grand Rapids will play at UWM Panther Arena Sat., Nov. 23.

