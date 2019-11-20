Bears Recall Forward Matt Weis from South Carolina

November 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have recalled forward Matt Weis from the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.

Weis, 24, rejoins the Bears after making the club's opening night roster but not seeing any game action prior to his re-assignment to South Carolina. With the Stingrays, Weis has posted 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 13 games.

Weis signed a one-year, AHL deal with the Bears in July. He skated in 60 games last season with the Chicago Wolves, tallying 11 points (three goals, eight assists). He played in 22 playoff games with Chicago, scoring four points (two goals, two assists) in Chicago's run to the Calder Cup Finals. The Ohio State product also skated in six games with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets last year, collecting seven points in just six games.

The Bears return to action on Saturday, Nov. 23 in a 7 p.m. meeting with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at Webster Bank Arena. The game may be heard on the Bears Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.