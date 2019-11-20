Detroit Recalls Ehn
November 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday recalled forward Christoffer Ehn from the Grand Rapids Griffins.
The 23-year-old has skated in 14 games with the Red Wings this season, averaging 11:53 of ice time and tallying two penalty minutes. Selected in the fourth round, 106th overall, of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by Detroit, Ehn has accounted for nine points (3-6-9) and eight PIM in 74 career games for the Red Wings since 2018-19. He became the 173rd Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he returned to Detroit's lineup on Nov. 6, 2018 vs. Vancouver.
The 6-foot-2, 193-pound forward appeared in 17 games with the Griffins last season - his first in North America - and recorded seven points (2-5-7), a plus-four rating and eight PIM. In five Calder Cup Playoff contests, he finished with two points (0-2-2), a plus-three rating and two PIM.
A native of Skara, Sweden, Ehn played in 147 games with Frolunda in the Swedish Hockey League from 2013-18 and recorded 32 points (11-21-32). He produced career highs in goals (7), assists (10) and points (17) in 2017-18. Ehn helped Frolunda win back-to-back Champions League Tournament crowns in 2016-17 and 2015-2016 and an SHL title in 2015-2016. He's also represented Sweden at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2016 and 2015.
The Griffins (8-7-1-1) host the San Antonio Rampage at 7 p.m.
