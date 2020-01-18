Moose Scorers Silent in 3-0 Loss
January 18, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (19-24-0-0) lost a 3-0 decision against the Laval Rocket (21-16-3-1) on Saturday night at Bell MTS Place.
Eric Comrie stood tall for Manitoba during the first frame and stopped all 13 shots he faced. The clubs exchanged power play opportunities however neither team capitalized.
With 1:35 gone in the second period, Charles Hudon scored for the Rocket to give Laval the 1-0 advantage. Midway through the frame, the Rocket were awarded a five-on-three man advantage opportunity however Manitoba's penalty kill stayed strong and kept Laval off the board.
On a Rocket man advantage early in the third period, the Moose found their best scoring chance of the frame as C.J. Suess and JC Lipon broke away on a two-on-one however Lipon's attempt went off the crossbar. With 4:29 gone in the third period, Riley Barber added a goal for Laval to improve their lead to 2-0. With 8:58 off the clock, the Rocket struck again with a tally from Nikita Jevpaovs to secure Laval's 3-0 victory.
Quick Hits
Manitoba killed off all six of Laval's power play opportunity
JC Lipon and Skyler McKenzie paced the Moose with three shots on net What's Next?
The Moose will face off against the Laval Rocket on Sunday, Jan. 19. Sunday's game features a Peter Stoykewych mini bobblehead giveaway for the first 3,000 fans. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
