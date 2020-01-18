Boat Show Road Trip Rolls Through Charlotte, N.C.

The Toronto Marlies' annual Toronto Boat Show Road Trip rolls on through Charlotte N.C. for a pair of games against the defending Calder Cup Champions.

The Marlies will have their work cut out for them this weekend as they enter the back half of this eight-game road swing with a back-to-back against the Checkers. It will be a rematch of the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals tonight as these two teams meet for the first time since the the Checkers edged the Marlies in double overtime in game six of the series.

The Checkers are finding continued success this season and are red hot coming into tonight's game, riding the high of a three-game win streak with only one loss in their past 10 contests. The Marlies have struggled to find consistency lately and will be looking to rebound following a 4-3 loss to San Antonio on Thursday. "When we're successful, we're consistent," said Marlies head coach Greg Moore following today's morning skate. "We're having a hard time as a group finding that. We have to be pros and find a way to prepare ourselves, have the right mindset and not allow transitions of the game to alter what our next rep is like."

The Marlies will welcome back Trevor Moore, who joins the team for a conditioning loan. Other players to watch tonight include:

Pontus Aberg has points (1-2-3) in consecutive games.

Kenny Agostino has points (3-3-6) in six consecutive games.

Jeremy Bracco has assists (3) in three consecutive games.

Tyler Gaudet has assists (2) in consecutive games.

Nic Petan has points (5-2-7) in three consecutive games.

Scott Pooley has goals (3) in consecutive games.

Puck drops at 6:00 PM EST on AHLTV.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

21-15-2-1 Overall Record 22-14-3-0

0-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-0-0-0

0-1-0-0 Streak 3-0-0-0

129 Goals For 125

121 Goals Against 104

23.2% Power Play Percentage 21.7%

78.8% Penalty Kill Percentage 88.6%

K. Agostino (19) Leading Goal Scorer J. Gauthier (18)

P. Aberg (32)

K. Agostino (32) Leading Points Scorer J. Kuokkanen (31)

K. Kaskisuo (11) Wins Leader A. Nedeljkovic (11)

A. Forsberg (11)

