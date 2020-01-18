Texas Returns Goaltender Tomas Sholl to Idaho
January 18, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that goaltender Tomas Sholl has been returned on loan to the club's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads.
Sholl, 25, is among the league leaders in the ECHL this season holding a 17-5-3 record, 2.26 goals against average, and .921 save percentage. The netminder has logged more than 1500 minutes in net and his 17 wins also are the most of any goaltender this year. In 76 career games with the Steelheads, Sholl holds a 52-17-5 record, 2.10 GAA, and .929 SV% with 10 shutouts. Last season he led the AHL in save percentage, ranked third in goals against average, and fifth in wins. Sholl's accolades include a selection to the 2019 ECHL All-Star Classic, the 2019 All-Rookie team, a six-time ECHL Goaltender of the Week, and two-time ECHL Goaltender of the Month.
The 6-foot netminder from Hermosa Beach, California is in his third professional season and second full year with the Steelheads. Prior to turning pro, Sholl played three seasons and 19 games at Bowling Green State University. He also journeyed across four teams in his rookie season, manning the net with the Macon Mayhem and Evansville Thunderbolts in the SPHL, and Adirondack Thunder in the ECHL before landing in Idaho.
The Stars now hit the road for a pair of Central Division matchups. Texas and Iowa are slated to battle in Des Moines, Iowa on Monday at noon before a Wednesday night game against the Rockford IceHogs.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Partial ticket packages including 24-game and 12-game plans are available for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars goaltender Tomas Sholl
(Andy Nietupski)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2020
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Mitchell Stephens, Luke Schenn to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Texas Returns Goaltender Tomas Sholl to Idaho - Texas Stars
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Boat Show Road Trip Rolls Through Charlotte, N.C. - Toronto Marlies
- Mark Friedman Loaned to Phantoms by Philadelphia - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Jets Recall Nelson Nogier from the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Rochester Americans
- Heat Host Eagles for Teddy Bear Toss - Stockton Heat
- Condors Conclude Homestand with Girls Rock Night Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Admirals Assign Savage, Magwood - Milwaukee Admirals
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Griffins, January 18 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Wolf Pack, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game 37 Preview: Tucson at Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Roadrunners Stumble In San Diego To Start Weekend - Tucson Roadrunners
- Petersen Stout in 5-1 Victory - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Start Second Half by Topping Powerful Tucson - San Diego Gulls
- Six Eagles Light the Lamp in 6-2 Win at Bakersfield - Colorado Eagles
- Condors Slowed by Colorado - Bakersfield Condors
- Heat Fall Friday in Ontario - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Texas Returns Goaltender Tomas Sholl to Idaho
- Stars Top Penguins 4-3 in Shootout Thriller
- Dallas Stars Acquire Forward Oula Palve from Pittsburgh in Exchange for Defenseman John Nyberg
- Dallas Stars Recall Defenseman Stephen Johns from Conditioning Assignment in Texas
- Stars Soar Past Penguins 5-2 Behind Kero's Hat Trick