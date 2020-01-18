Texas Returns Goaltender Tomas Sholl to Idaho

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that goaltender Tomas Sholl has been returned on loan to the club's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads.

Sholl, 25, is among the league leaders in the ECHL this season holding a 17-5-3 record, 2.26 goals against average, and .921 save percentage. The netminder has logged more than 1500 minutes in net and his 17 wins also are the most of any goaltender this year. In 76 career games with the Steelheads, Sholl holds a 52-17-5 record, 2.10 GAA, and .929 SV% with 10 shutouts. Last season he led the AHL in save percentage, ranked third in goals against average, and fifth in wins. Sholl's accolades include a selection to the 2019 ECHL All-Star Classic, the 2019 All-Rookie team, a six-time ECHL Goaltender of the Week, and two-time ECHL Goaltender of the Month.

The 6-foot netminder from Hermosa Beach, California is in his third professional season and second full year with the Steelheads. Prior to turning pro, Sholl played three seasons and 19 games at Bowling Green State University. He also journeyed across four teams in his rookie season, manning the net with the Macon Mayhem and Evansville Thunderbolts in the SPHL, and Adirondack Thunder in the ECHL before landing in Idaho.

The Stars now hit the road for a pair of Central Division matchups. Texas and Iowa are slated to battle in Des Moines, Iowa on Monday at noon before a Wednesday night game against the Rockford IceHogs.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Partial ticket packages including 24-game and 12-game plans are available for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

