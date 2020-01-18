Jobst nets power-play goal in Saturday setback at Webster Bank Arena

BRIDGEPORT, Coâââââânn. - Mason Jobst scored a power-play goal early in the second period on Saturday night, but the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (15-23-4-1), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, suffered a 3-1 loss to the Providence Bruins (23-16-1-2) to conclude their home-and-home series at Webster Bank Arena.

Trent Frederic recorded three points (one goal, two assists) for the Bruins and Brett Ritchie scored twice. It dropped the Sound Tigers to 2-4-0-0 in six meetings against Providence this season and snapped Bridgeport's two-game win streak overall.

Ritchie put the visitors ahead just 1:36 into the game with his first goal in the AHL this season. Frederic skated behind the Sound Tigers net and guided a pass to the right circle, where the long-time NHL forward ripped a wrist shot that bounced off of Jakub Skarek's left pad and in. It was the only tally in the first period, as Providence outshot Bridgeport 14-8.

Emotions also spilled over early and often in Saturday's rematch, escalating into a first-period tilt between Travis St. Denis and Jeremy Lauzon with one minute left. Lauzon finished a hard hit against St. Denis deep in the Bruins' zone, and the Quinnipiac University product took exception by initiating the game's only fight.

The second period was much better for the Sound Tigers and Jobst answered with a power-play goal at 4:45 to tie the game. Following a bench minor against Providence for too many men, David Quenneville forced a pass to Jobst on the left wing and the rookie forward dragged the puck past one skater before beating Max Lagace with a wrist shot far side. It was his third goal of the season.

Providence regained its lead in the final 17 seconds of the middle frame when Ritchie converted for the second time. Frederic bumped a pass ahead to Ritchie and the latter sped through the neutral zone. He gained Bridgeport's line and dragged the puck past a sliding Quenneville before sending a shot into Skarek's pads. The initial shot was turned back, but Ritchie buried the rebound at 19:43 to make it 2-1.

The Bruins earned a 13-6 shots ratio in the third period and added some insurance at 3:51 courtesy of Frederic's first goal, and third point of the night. He created a turnover and moved down the left wing, where he pulled the trigger on a tough-angle shot that somehow tucked itself in, just between Skarek's shoulder and the crossbar, for the 3-1 final.

The Sound Tigers finished the game 1-for-6 on the man advantage and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Bridgeport has now scored a power-play goal in five of its last six games.

Skarek (3-9-1) made 32 saves on 35 shots, while Lagace (15-6-2) turned aside 26 of the 28 chances he faced. Lagace is 4-1-0 against the Sound Tigers this season.

Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers return to the road next weekend with a Friday-Saturday slate of games against the Hartford Wolf Pack and Springfield Thunderbirds. Fans can follow all of the live action via the Sound Tigers Radio Network and AHLTV, beginning Friday with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m. from the XL Center.

