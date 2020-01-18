Rocket Blank Manitoba in Dominant 3-0 Victory
January 18, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release
WINNIPEG - In their first and only visit to Manitoba of the season, the Rocket played a near-perfect game, winning 3-0 against the Moose Saturday afternoon at Bell MTS Place. Dominating offensively with strong pressure and possession, the visitors limited the Moose to 17 shots through 60 minutes. Cayden Primeau earned his third career shutout.
Charles Hudon and Riley Barber lit the lamp for the Rocket; the former notched his 19th goal and 22nd point of the season, while the latter brought his point total to 24 (9 G, 15 A) in 27 games. Jevpalovs also found the back of the net and has three points (1 G, 2 A) in his last two outings. With a helper, Alexandre Alain has amassed two goals and one assist since Jan. 10.
The Rocket were buzzing from the start of the game. Their efforts were rewarded 1:35 into the second frame. Hudon and Lukas Vejdemo found themselves on a two-on-one down low. Hudon passed the puck over to the Swede, who faked a shot before sliding the disk over to the Alma, Quebec native. The latter made no mistake and roofed the puck past Eric Comrie, giving the Rocket a 1-0 lead.
Stationed at the left faceoff circle, Riley Barber doubled the Rocket's tally 4:29 into the final frame, sending a juicy rebound past Comrie, who made the initial save on a slapshot from Christian Folin near the blueline. The visitors skated to a 3-0 advantage near the halfway mark of the period. Alexandre Alain dropped a pass for a streaking Jevpalovs who whizzed a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle and defeated Comrie glove side.
The Moose mustered only six shots on goal in the third period and were shutout for a fifth time this season. The Rocket will close out their two-game road trip Sunday at 3pm against their Manitoban rivals.
Marqueurs/Scorers
LAV: Hudon (Vejdemo) | Barber (Folin, Peca) | Jevpalovs (Alain)
MB:
Unités spéciales/Special teams
LAV | AN/PP: 0/6 | IN/PK: 3/3
MB | AN/PP: 0/3 | IN/PK: 6/6
Gardiens/Goaltenders
LAV: Primeau (17/17) | MB: Comrie (33/36)
Trois étoiles/Three stars
1. Barber - LAV 2. Primeau - LAV 3. Jevpalovs - LAV
