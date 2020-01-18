Condors Slowed by Colorado

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (16-16-5; 37pts) fell 6-2 to the Colorado Eagles (20-12-4; 44pts) on Friday. C Ryan McLeod and D Jake Kulevich had the goals for the Condors. Bakersfield wraps a four-game homestand Saturday against San Diego.

FIRST PERIOD

EAGLES GOAL: C Shane Bowers (8th) from the slot off the rush; Assists: Lindholm, Tynan; Time of goal: 1:25; COL leads, 1-0

EAGLES GOAL: D Calle Rosen (3rd) point shot through traffic; Assists: Megna, Kaut; Time of goal: 8:39; COL leads, 2-0

EAGLES GOAL: C Sheldon Dries (15th) one-timer from the right-wing circle on the power play; Assists: Condra, Bowers; Time of goal: 16:34; COL leads, 3-0

SHOTS: BAK- 10, COL - 11

SECOND PERIOD

EAGLES GOAL: RW Eric Condra (11th) on a backdoor pass; Assists: O'Connor, Tynan; Time of goal: 5:36; COL leads, 4-0

CONDORS GOAL: C Ryan McLeod (4th) backhand off a rebound; Assists: Koules, Manning; Time of goal: 16:49; COL Leads, 4-1

SHOTS: BAK - 8, COL - 3

THIRD PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: D Jake Kulevich (3rd) tipped a point shot; Assists: Hebig, Lowe; Time of goal: 7:41; COL leads, 4-2

EAGLES GOAL: C Jayson Megna (13th) from the slot; Assist: Kaut; Time of goal: 14:07; COL leads, 5-2

EAGLES GOAL: D Jason MacDonald (7th) on the power play from the point; Assists: Kaut, Greer; Time of goal: 15:51; COL leads, 6-2

SHOTS: BAK- 7, COL - 11

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Condra (COL) 2. Bowers (COL) 3. McLeod (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/2; COL - 2/3

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 25; COL - 25

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (4-3-1; 8/11 in 16:34) ; COL - Werner (14-6-1; 23/25)

D Jake Kulevich has three goals in six games

The Condors are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games

Bakersfield wraps a four-game homestand Saturday against San Diego

Scratches: Tomas Jurco, Anthony Peluso, Joel Persson, Jakob Stukel, Vincent Desharnais

