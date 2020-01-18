Ritchie Scores Twice, Frederic Has Three-Point Night as P-Bruins Defeat Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 3-1

January 18, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





BRIDGEPORT, CT. - Brett Ritchie scored two goals, including the game-winning tally, while Trent Frederic scored a goal and added two assists as the Providence Bruins defeated the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 3-1, on Saturday night.

Max Lagace recorded 26 saves for Providence in the victory. The P-Bruins outshot the Sound Tigers, 35-27, and went five-for-six on the penalty kill.

1st 2nd 3rd Final

PROVIDENCE 1 1 1 3

BRIDGEPORT 0 1 0 1

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"I thought our first 10 minutes were really good and then we got into some penalty trouble. We complicated things, penalties included, and made it really hard on ourselves. They were right in the game.

"Coming out in the third, I think we had the mindset of playing the right way. We played with 18 skaters, got pucks deep and took care of the puck. That's the standard at which we need to play moving forward. It was really encouraging to see that in the end and it was great to get the two points."

BRETT RITCHIE - TWO GOALS

"We cleaned our game up a bit in the second half of the game. We played a little simpler and made them defend a little more. That kind of killed their momentum. We're a harder team to play against when we get playing like that. It was great to see everyone buy in, do the simple things, and get rewarded.

"I know the style of game that Freddy (Trent Frederic) and Pete (Peter Cehlarik) like to play. We're all big guys and we decided if we could use our size and wear those guys down that we would have a good chance to be successful."

STATS

- Max Lagace recorded 26 saves on 27 shots and collected his 15th win of the season. With the victory, Lagace is now tied for the second in the AHL in wins.

- Brett Ritchie scored two goals, including the game- winning goal in the second period. He led all skaters with nine shots on goal.

- Trent Frederic took home first star of the game honors after scoring a goal and adding two assists. He now has 23 points on the season, two shy of his career high.

- Peter Cehlarik recorded an assist on Ritchie's game-opening goal. He has now recorded three points (1G, 2A) in his last four contests.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will return to Providence, Rhode Island and take on the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday, January 19 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.

