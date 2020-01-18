Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Mitchell Stephens, Luke Schenn to Syracuse Crunch

January 18, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Mitchell Stephens and defenseman Luke Schenn to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.

Stephens, 5-foot-11, 193 pounds, has played in 20 games for the Lightning this season, recording two goals and four points. He made his NHL debut on December 9 against the New York Islanders and notched his first goal on December 28 against the Montreal Canadiens. Stephens has also played in 24 games with the Crunch this season, registering five goals and 10 points.

The Peterborough, Ontario native was drafted by Tampa Bay in the second round, 33rd overall, of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Schenn, 6-foot-2, 227 pounds, has skated in 15 games with the Bolts this season, recording one goal. He has played in six games with Syracuse in 2019-20 and added six assists.

A native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Schenn was signed by the Lightning as a free agent on July 1, 2019.

