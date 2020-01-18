American Hockey League Announces Suspensions
January 18, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:
- Bridgeport Sound Tigers defenseman Parker Wotherspoon has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a spearing incident in a game at Providence on Jan. 17.
Wotherspoon will miss Bridgeport's game tonight (Jan. 18) vs. Providence.
- Utica Comets forward Vincent Arseneau has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Hartford on Jan. 17.
Arseneau was assessed an instigator penalty within the final five minutes of the third period, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.22. He will miss Utica's game tonight (Jan. 18) vs. Cleveland.
