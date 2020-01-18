Bellerive Guides Pens Past Rampage in Shootout
SAN ANTONIO, TX - Jordy Bellerive scored two goals in regulation and the shootout winner to power the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (19-16-7) to a 4-3 shootout win over the San Antonio Rampage (14-17-10) on Saturday night at the AT&T Center.
Jake Walman scored twice for the Rampage, and Ville Husso made 32 saves in a losing effort.
Bellerive scored the only goal of the shootout, beating Husso with a forehand deke to the blocker side in the first round. Austin Poganski, Mike Vecchione, and Joey LaLeggia were all denied by Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith.
San Antonio is 0-5 this season in games decided in the shootout.
The Penguins opened the scoring at 12:22 of the first period when former Rampage defenseman David Warsofsky fired a shot from the right point that hit Husso's pad before caroming off Joseph Blandisi and over the goal line. The goal was Blandisi's fourth of the season to give Wilkes-Barre/Scranton a 1-0 lead.
San Antonio drew even at 9:09 of the second period when Nolan Stevens carried the puck shorthanded into the Penguin zone against three defenders. Stevens pulled up in the right circle and found Poganski just off the bench driving to the net. Poganski lifted a shot past DeSmith for his sixth of the season to tie the game 1-1.
The goal was San Antonio's third shorthanded goal of the season. Stevens scored the first two on Dec. 22 at Manitoba.
Walman scored his first goal of the night at 15:15 of the second period to give the Rampage a 2-1 lead. Holding the puck at the left point, Walman lowered his shoulder and drove his way to the slot before flipping a backhander over DeSmith.
The Rampage lead lasted 1:11 before a Bellerive shot from above the left circle squeezed through Husso for his first of the game, tying the score 2-2.
Bellerive struck again at 10:37 of the third period to put the Penguins back in front, 3-2. His shot from below the left circle snuck behind Husso for his second of the game and fifth of the season.
Just 1:20 after Bellerive's go-ahead goal, Walman evened the score. Cam Darcy held a puck in at the Penguin blue line and found Stevens between the circles. Stevens could not beat DeSmith with a backhander, but stayed with the puck behind the net and fed a pass into the left circle. Walman stepped into a one-timer past DeSmith for his seventh goal of the season.
The Rampage were outshot 5-0 in overtime but nearly found the winner. Darcy had an opportunity alone in front of the Penguins net, sliding a shot through DeSmith's legs but off the post.
Walman has three goals in his last two games. Stevens finished the game with two assists.
The game was Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's first at the AT&T Center since Oct. 31, 2008.
The Rampage close their eight-game homestand on Tuesday night with their final meeting of the season with the Penguins. Puck-drop at the AT&T Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The game is available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.
The 2019-20 season is presented by H-E-B.
RAMPAGE STATS:
Goals: Poganski (6); Walman (6,7)
Ville Husso: 32 saves on 35 shots; 1 save on 2 shootout attempts
Power Play: 0-for-2
Penalty Kill: 0-for-5
THREE STARS:
1) Jordy Bellerive - WBS
2) Jake Walman - SA
3) Austin Poganski - SA
