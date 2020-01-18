De Leo, Jones and Sprong Join Gulls; Pietila Recalled
January 18, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned center Chase De Leo, left wing Max Jones and right wing Daniel Sprong to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the club has recalled left wing Blake Pietila from San Diego.
De Leo, 24 (10/25/95), has appeared in four career NHL games with Anaheim and Winnipeg, collecting a +2 rating. A native of La Mirada, CA, De Leo made his NHL season debut Jan. 16 at Nashville. Acquired from Winnipeg in exchange for Nic Kerdiles June 30, 2018, De Leo has earned 72-103=175 points in 307 career AHL games with San Diego and Manitoba. The 5-9, 180-pound center owns 7-6=13 points with a +1 rating in 30 games with San Diego this season.
Jones, 21 (2/17/98), posted five goals and two assists in 37 games with the Ducks this season. Since making his NHL debut last season, Jones has registered 7-5=12 points with 32 PIM in 67 career NHL games. Selected by Anaheim in the first round (24th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Jones owns 15-15=30 points and a +5 rating in 49 career AHL games.
Sprong, 22 (3/17/97), posted 1-1=2 points in eight games with Anaheim. The 5-11, 191-pound forward scored his third career PPG (all with Anaheim) in a 5-4 shootout win Jan. 5 vs. Nashville. Acquired from Pittsburgh in exchange for Marcus Pettersson Dec. 3, 2018, Sprong has registered 7-13=20 points in 26 games with the Gulls this season and returns to San Diego co-leading the club in assists.
Pietila, 26 (2/20/93), has collected 1-3=4 points and 12 penalty minutes (PIM) in 38 career NHL games with New Jersey. Signed as a free agent July 2, 2019, Pietila appeared in 32 games with San Diego this season, posting 7-7=14 points. The 5-11, 180 pound forward has recorded 66-66=132 points in 249 career AHL games with Albany, Binghamton and San Diego.
