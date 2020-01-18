Mark Friedman Loaned to Phantoms by Philadelphia

Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Mark Friedman

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced today that they have loaned defenseman Mark Friedman to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Friedman, 24, has played in 28 games for Lehigh Valley this season and has scored two goals and eight assists for 10 points and 24 penalty minutes. He played in 75 games for Lehigh Valley last year and set a new career-highs in goals (5), assists (21), and points (26). He was recalled by the Flyers for the first time this season on January 8, 2020 and played five games for Philadelphia. He tallied his first NHL point on January 13 with an assist on Connor Bunnaman's first NHL goal. He made his NHL debut at the end of the 2018-19 season and on April 6, 2019 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

A native of Toronto, Ontario, Friedman was drafted in the third round (#86 overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers. He has played 169 games in the AHL for Lehigh Valley and has accumulated 53 points on nine goals and 44 assists. Prior to turning pro, he played three seasons at Bowling Green State University where he was named to a conference All-Star team in all three seasons. He was named to the WCHA All-Rookie Team in 2014-15, WCHA First All-Star Team in 2015-16 and WCHA Third All-Star Team in 2016-17. Before attending Bowling Green, Friedman played two seasons in the USHL for the Waterloo Black Hawks from 2012-14.

