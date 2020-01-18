Game Preview: Bears vs. Wolf Pack, 7 PM

(Hershey, PA) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears battle the Hartford Wolf Pack for the fourth of six meetings this season. The Bears look for retribution after falling to the Wolf Pack on home ice, 2-1, on Jan. 8.

Hershey Bears (23-13-2-3) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack (23-10-3-5)

January 18, 2020 | 7 PM | Game #42 | Giant Center

Referees: Corey Syvret (42), Anthony Tapper (9)

Linesmen: Colin Gates (3), Bob Goodman (90)

Tonight's Promotion: Giant Food Drive Night

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 6:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, WOYK-1350 AM, Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch, Dave Fenyves and Jim Jones on the call.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears return to the ice tonight after falling 5-4 on Wednesday evening in Charlotte. The Chocolate and White trailed 5-1 after 40 minutes of action, but the club bolted back with a three-goal third period to push the game to the wire. Hershey scored at 11:51, 15:24, and 16:57 to cut the Charlotte lead to just a goal. Despite the valliant comeback attempt, Hershey was unable to find the equalizer despite sustained offensive-zone time in the closing minute. The Wolf Pack were in action last night at Utica, dropping a 6-3 decision. Utica's Justin Bailey recorded a hat-trick as the Wolf Pack dropped a third straight contest away from the XL Center.

ONE AND DONE:

In each of the past two contests, and in four of the past five games, the Bears have been awarded just one power play. Hershey has failed to produce on the man-advantage in each of those games. Additionally, in two of the three games versus Hartford this year, the Bears have also had just one power play. Hershey's opponents have been issued 413 penalty minutes this season, averaging 10.7 penalty minutes per game. Overall, the Bears rank 24th in the league on the power play at 14.3%.

PHIL THE THRILL:

Hershey forward Philippe Maillet recorded three assists in Wednesday's game at Charlotte, giving him his 5th multi-point game this season. With his strong night, Maillet became the 4th different Bear to post three assists in a game this season. His career-best in single-game assists is four, posted most recently with Ontario on Feb. 6, 2019 at San Diego. In his first season with Hershey, Maillet has produced 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in 40 games.

STEADY EDDIE:

Defender Eddie Wittchow has scored in two consecutive contests entering tonight's matchup with Hartford. He has also posted points in three straight games. Wittchow has now tallied four goals in just 16 games with Hershey since his recall from South Carolina (ECHL) on Nov. 25. Wittchow is one goal away from tying his personal-best mark of five goals, established over 59 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds in 2017-18.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey's Brian Pinho is coming off his second two-goal performance this month, striking twice in Wednesday's game at Charlotte. He has points in three straight games...Tyler Lewington established a new single-game career-high in penalty minutes in Wednesday's game with 25...The Bears recalled forward Matt Weis from South Carolina (ECHL) on Thursday. He has played in two games with Hershey and has 24 points in 29 games with the Stingrays...Tonight marks Hershey forward Shane Gersich's 100th AHL game...Defender Christian Djoos is one point from 100 in his AHL career.

