Monsters End Road Trip with 6-2 Loss in Utica
January 18, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
UTICA, NY - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters were defeated by the Utica Comets on Saturday at Adirondack Bank Center by a final score of 6-2. With the loss, the Monsters fell to 18-20-1-2 and with 39 points, currently occupy seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Utica claimed a 2-0 first period lead with a power-play goal from Kole Lind at 8:10 and an even-strength finish from former Monster and Cleveland native Carter Camper at 8:49, but the Monsters answered back with a Ryan MacInnis extra-man strike at 10:43 on feeds from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Andrew Peeke. In the second, Utica rattled off three more goals, from Lucas Jasek at 0:26, Seamus Malone at 3:16 and a shorthanded Nikolay Goldobin marker at 15:23 to take a 5-1 advantage into the third period. Monsters forward Calvin Thurkauf struck for an even-strength conversion at 12:34 of the third with Derek Barach and Markus Hannikainen registering assists on the play, but a Reid Boucher marker for the Comets at 18:05 of the final period established the Comets final margin of victory at 6-2.
Cleveland goaltender Veini Vehvilainen stopped 19 pucks in defeat in 40 minutes of action before Monsters' net-minder Brad Thiessen posted five third-period saves in relief. Meanwhile, Utica's Michael DiPietro made 24 stops in victory.
Next up for the Monsters, it's a Wednesday home clash vs. the Rochester Americans with full coverage, live from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Monsters center Ryan MacInnis
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2020
- Barracuda Earn Point in OT Loss at Wild - San Jose Barracuda
- Amerks Blanked by Phantoms - Rochester Americans
- Quinney Hat Trick Carries Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Coyotes Assign Capobianco, Chaput and Hill to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Carey Scores His 100th Goal with Lehigh Valley in 4-0 Win - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Ads Winning Streak Snapped at Four - Milwaukee Admirals
- Ritchie Scores Twice, Frederic Has Three-Point Night as P-Bruins Defeat Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 3-1 - Providence Bruins
- Jobst nets power-play goal in Saturday setback at Webster Bank Arena - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Comets Scare off Monsters at Home - Utica Comets
- Monsters End Road Trip with 6-2 Loss in Utica - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Erase Early Deficit, Top Wolf Pack in Overtime - Hershey Bears
- Alex Volkov Records Hat Trick in 6-5 Win over Devils - Syracuse Crunch
- Devils Fall To Crunch, 6-5 - Binghamton Devils
- Lewington the Difference as Hershey Takes OT Battle - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Lorentz Scores Stunning Shootout Winner to Beat Toronto - Charlotte Checkers
- Moose Scorers Silent in 3-0 Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Rocket Blank Manitoba in Dominant 3-0 Victory - Laval Rocket
- Roadrunners Recall Howdeshell from Rapid City - Tucson Roadrunners
- Flames Assign Yelesin to Stockton - Stockton Heat
- De Leo, Jones and Sprong Join Gulls; Pietila Recalled - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Mitchell Stephens, Luke Schenn to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Texas Returns Goaltender Tomas Sholl to Idaho - Texas Stars
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Boat Show Road Trip Rolls Through Charlotte, N.C. - Toronto Marlies
- Mark Friedman Loaned to Phantoms by Philadelphia - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Jets Recall Nelson Nogier from the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Rochester Americans
- Heat Host Eagles for Teddy Bear Toss - Stockton Heat
- Condors Conclude Homestand with Girls Rock Night Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Admirals Assign Savage, Magwood - Milwaukee Admirals
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Griffins, January 18 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Wolf Pack, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game 37 Preview: Tucson at Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Roadrunners Stumble In San Diego To Start Weekend - Tucson Roadrunners
- Petersen Stout in 5-1 Victory - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Start Second Half by Topping Powerful Tucson - San Diego Gulls
- Six Eagles Light the Lamp in 6-2 Win at Bakersfield - Colorado Eagles
- Condors Slowed by Colorado - Bakersfield Condors
- Heat Fall Friday in Ontario - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters End Road Trip with 6-2 Loss in Utica
- Monsters End Skid with Thrilling 4-3 Shootout Win over Amerks
- Monsters Announce Three Roster Moves
- Monsters Come up Short in 5-2 Loss to Devils
- Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Veini Vehvilainen, Assign Four Players to Monsters