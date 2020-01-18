Comets Scare off Monsters at Home

January 18, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, NY - The Comets scored early and often en route to a 6-2 victory over the Cleveland Monsters Saturday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Kole Lind, Carter Camper, Lukas Jasek, Seamus Malone, Nikolay Goldobin, and Reid Boucher all scored for Utica. Michael DiPietro made 24 saves in the win.

Lind got the scoring started 8:10 into the first, deflecting a shot from Olli Juolevi on the power play. Camper doubled the lead 39 seconds later, beating Veini Vehvilainen with a backhand shot on a breakaway. Ryan MacInnis cut the lead in half with 9:27 to play in the first.

Jasek regained Utica's two-goal lead 26 seconds into the second period, poking in a shot that squirting through the pads of Vehvilainen. Malone added another goal three minutes later when he bounced a shot from below the goal line off Vehvilainen and in. Goldobin continued the onslaught on a breakaway with 4:37 to go in the second, finishing off the shorthanded goal with a nifty one-handed dangle.

Calvin Thurkauf blasted a one-timer past DiPietro with 7:26 to go in the third to cut Utica's lead to 5-2. Boucher sealed the win with a backdoor tap-in from Juolevi with 1:55 to go.

The Comets return to the ice Monday afternoon against the Syracuse Crunch. Puck drop at Upstate Medical University Arena is at 1 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.