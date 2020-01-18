Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Griffins, January 18
January 18, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The set-up
The Belleville Senators makes its one and only visit to Grand Rapids tonight as they face the Griffins.
The Senators (23-13-3-1) grabbed a point last time out against Manitoba but find themselves in second place in the North now after Utica's win Friday night (Belleville has played one less game than the Comets).
Grand Rapids (18-19-2-3) jumped into a playoff spot overnight after a win over Rockford moved them into fourth place in the Central Division although they have played the most games in their division.
The Sens are 14-3-2-0 away from home this season while the Griffins are 9-8-1-2 at home.
Roster notes
No roster moves for the Senators since arriving in Grand Rapids. Joey Daccord is expected to start for the Senators in goal.
Jonathan Davidsson, Jordan Szwarz, JC Beaudin, Max Veronneau and Christian Jaros are out for the Senators.
Previous history
The Sens are 2-2 all-time against Grand Rapids as the two teams split their season series last year. Belleville hosts the Griffins at CAA Arena on March 20.
Who to watch
Andreas Englund made his return to the Belleville lineup Wednesday after spending more than a month in Ottawa. Englund is pointless in 12 games this season in Belleville and is the Sens' all-time games played leader.
Veteran forward Matt Ford, who played his 700th AHL game Friday, had two points last night and has seven goals and 19 points in 36 games this season.
Where to watch
Saturday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates.
The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call.
