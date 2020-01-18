Heat Fall Friday in Ontario

ONTARIO, Calif. - Glenn Gawdin found the back of the net and Stockton piled on a season-high 51 shots on goal, but Ontario Reign netminder Cal Petersen was up to the task in registering 50 saves in a 5-1 win for the Reign Friday night at Toyota Arena. The Reign jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the game's opening frame and Stockton was unable to climb to within arms' reach as Ontario responded to Gawdin's second-period strike with back-to-back scores to stifle the comeback attempt before it could get into gear. The loss represents the first two-game regulation losing streak of the season for the Heat, who entered Friday 7-0-0-0 on the year following regulation losses with an impressive 35-14 scoring differential prior to tonight's contest.

GOALIES

W: Cal Petersen (51 shots, 50 saves)

L: Artyom Zagidulin (14 shots, 10 saves)

ND: Jon Gillies (12 shots, 11 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Cal Petersen (50 svs), Second - Martin Frk (2g), Third - Carl Grundstrom (2a)

Shots On Goal: STK - 51, ONT - 26

Power Plays: STK - 0-4, ONT - 0-3

- Stockton recorded a season-high 51 shots on goal in the game.

- Glenn Gawdin snapped a five-game scoreless skid with his goal in the second period.

- Stockton goes without a point in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

- Stockton failed to record a power play for the second-straight game, the second time all year that has happened in back-to-back games.

- The Heat are now 3-3 on the year against Ontario.

UP NEXT

Stockton will host Colorado Saturday night for the annual Teddy Bear Toss game, a 6 p.m. puck drop.

