Heat Fall Friday in Ontario
January 18, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
ONTARIO, Calif. - Glenn Gawdin found the back of the net and Stockton piled on a season-high 51 shots on goal, but Ontario Reign netminder Cal Petersen was up to the task in registering 50 saves in a 5-1 win for the Reign Friday night at Toyota Arena. The Reign jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the game's opening frame and Stockton was unable to climb to within arms' reach as Ontario responded to Gawdin's second-period strike with back-to-back scores to stifle the comeback attempt before it could get into gear. The loss represents the first two-game regulation losing streak of the season for the Heat, who entered Friday 7-0-0-0 on the year following regulation losses with an impressive 35-14 scoring differential prior to tonight's contest.
GOALIES
W: Cal Petersen (51 shots, 50 saves)
L: Artyom Zagidulin (14 shots, 10 saves)
ND: Jon Gillies (12 shots, 11 saves)
NOTABLE STATISTICS
Three Stars: First - Cal Petersen (50 svs), Second - Martin Frk (2g), Third - Carl Grundstrom (2a)
Shots On Goal: STK - 51, ONT - 26
Power Plays: STK - 0-4, ONT - 0-3
- Stockton recorded a season-high 51 shots on goal in the game.
- Glenn Gawdin snapped a five-game scoreless skid with his goal in the second period.
- Stockton goes without a point in back-to-back games for the first time this season.
- Stockton failed to record a power play for the second-straight game, the second time all year that has happened in back-to-back games.
- The Heat are now 3-3 on the year against Ontario.
UP NEXT
Stockton will host Colorado Saturday night for the annual Teddy Bear Toss game, a 6 p.m. puck drop.
