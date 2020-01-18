Admirals Assign Savage, Magwood

January 18, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI-The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has assigned forward Zach Magwood to the Florida Everblades of the ECHL and defenseman Scott Savage to the Maine Mariners of the ECHL.

After topping the Wolves on Wednesday night, the Admirals and Chicago finish up their home-and-home set tonight at the Allstate Arena at 7 pm. Milwaukee's next home game is Tuesday, January 21 at 7 pm in the first ever visit by the Belleville Senators.

