Roadrunners Recall Howdeshell from Rapid City
January 18, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, Ariz. -The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club has recalled forward Keeghan Howdeshell from the Rapid City Rush, the team's ECHL affiliate.
The 21-year-old Howedeshell has registered eight goals and 12 assists for 20 points in 28 games thus far this season as a member of the Rush.
A native of Brighton, MI, Howdeshell was signed by Tucson in April after a successful junior hockey career with the Soo Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League, where he was teammates with 2018 Arizona Coyotes first round draft selection Barrett Hayton.
On The Ice
The Roadrunners will look to extend their Pacific Division lead tonight when they take on the Ontario Reign at Toyota Arena in California.
Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov leads all first-year netminders in both goals against average (2.38) and save percentage (.931%).
Roadrunners Recall Howdeshell from Rapid City
