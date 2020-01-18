Heat Host Eagles for Teddy Bear Toss

Saturday, January 18, 2020

Arena: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2020

Time: 6:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Watch tonight's game on AHLTV or hear Stockton's radio call on Spreaker and iHeartRadio.

TODAY

Stockton looks to halt its first regulation losing streak of the season as the Heat play host to the visiting Colorado Eagles for the front end of a two-game set at Stockton Arena. The meeting is the first between the Pacific Division foes this year in Stockton, the Heat and Eagles having faced off four times already on the year in Loveland.

The Heat enter the contest 3-1-0-0 on the year against Colorado and are 9-2-0-1 all-time against the AHL's newest member club, including a 3-0-0-1 mark at Stockton Arena against the Eagles.

BEAT THE STREAK

It took 37 games for the Heat to lose back-to-back contests in regulation, and Stockton will look to put an end to the club's brief skid with Saturday's contest. The Heat entered Friday's contest against Ontario a perfect 7-0 following regulation setbacks with a 34-15 scoring margin and 16-2 differential in the third period, but the Reign jumped out to an early 3-0 lead and did not look back in Friday's tilt at Toyota Arena.

OH MY GAWDIN

Stockton's AHL All-Star Classic representative Glenn Gawdin snapped a five-game scoreless streak with his second period marker Friday night to put the Heat on the board. Gawdin has enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign, having already surpassed his rookie season goal total and he now trails his freshman scoring output by just two points.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH

Stockton has proven to be rude hosts to the AHL's newest team, the Heat going 9-2-0-1 in the young all-time series against the Colorado Eagles. Within that mark is a 3-0-0-1 record at Stockton Arena, with the Heat totaling an impressive 19 goals in the four all-time meetings with the Eagles on home ice. The Heat have recorded four or more goals in nine of the 12 contests against Colorado.

SHOTS, SHOTS, SHOTS

Stockton piled on the shots against Ontario Friday, peppering Cal Petersen with a season-best 51 shots. The Heat have been strong in most situations all season but have thrived when being outshot by opponents, coming into Saturday's contest 9-6-1-2 when having the upper hand in shot count but going 13-3-1-1 when trailing in shots on goal.

BRACE FOR THE BEARS

The Heat have struck first in three-straight Teddy Bear Toss games, highlight by Brett Findlay's goal 19 seconds into the contest against Ontario on January 20, 2018. Last season, it was Alan Quine who made the fur fly with his goal toward the end of the first period, followed by Stockton goals from Glenn Gawdin, Dillon Dube and Rinat Valiev en route to a 4-2 win over Texas. All-time, the Heat are 3-1-0-0 in Teddy Bear Toss games.

