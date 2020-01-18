Condors Conclude Homestand with Girls Rock Night Tonight

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the San Diego Gulls at 7 p.m. on Girls Rock Night celebrating influential women in our community. Doors will open at 4:45 p.m. for a special speaker panel. You only need a game ticket to attend the pre-game panel. Tickets are available online at AXS.com or at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office which opens at noon. Great seats start at just $12.

PROMOTION DETAILS: We celebrate and honor women doing amazing things in our community with a special pre-game panel beginning at 5 p.m. presented by Eyewitness News and Energy 95.3 FM. All doors will open at 4:45 p.m. and you only need a game ticket to attend the panel which will be held in the Budweiser 5-Hole Suite. During the game, inspirational video messages from various leaders in the community will be played in addition to Mary McGill, Bakersfield Fire Department's lone female firefighter winding the pre-game siren.

BAKERSFIELD MARRIOTT POST-GAME AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: C Cooper Marody and RW Kirill Maksimov

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors and San Diego Gulls play game five of an eight-game season series. Bakersfield owns a 3-1-0 record through four games against the Gulls so far this year.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield dropped a 6-2 decision to Colorado a night ago. C Ryan McLeod scored his fourth of the season and D Jake Kulevich scored his third of the month in the setback. G Shane Starrett started for the Condors, but gave way to G Stuart Skinner with just over three minutes left in the first period.

San Diego won its fourth straight last night, 4-1, at home against Tucson. Four different players scored for the Gulls and C Sam Carrick chipped in with two helpers. G Kevin Boyle stopped 34 of 35 in the victory.

BEST STRETCH OF 10

Despite last night's loss, the Condors stretch of points in seven of 10 is their best of the season. The team has collected 13 points and is 6-3-1 over that span. Bakersfield has not dropped three consecutive games within gaining a point this season.

AS KOOL AS THE OTHER SIDE OF THE PILLOW

D Jake Kulevich has provided offense of late from the blue line. The second-year Condors d-man has three goals in his last seven games, all coming in the month of January. Over his last 10 games, Kulevich has six points (3g-3a).

ROSTER CHANGES

Bakersfield has used 34 players, including three goaltenders. In 2018-19, the team used 36 players total in the regular season.

CONDORS NOTES

Last night was LW Luke Esposito's 100th game as a Condor... D Evan Bouchard leads all rookie d-men with seven goals and is second among all rookie d-men in scoring... The Condors power play failed to convert for the first time in five games last night... D Brandon Manning had an assist last night and has four assists in eight games since being assigned by Edmonton.

GULLS NOTES

C Sam Carrick is tied for the Gulls all-time lead in goals with 64 goals in 168 games. He has 15 goals in his last 17 games... G Anthony Stolarz is 1-1-1 against the Condors this season. He was named to the AHL All-Star team... The Gulls penalty kill has killed off 28/29 (96.6%) over the past five games... RW Troy Terry has six points (1g-5a) in four games since returning from injury.

TRANSACTIONS

1/13 - D Vincent Desharnais recalled from Wichita

1/13 - G Dylan Wells assigned to Wichita

