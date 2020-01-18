Ads Winning Streak Snapped at Four
January 18, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Rosemont, IL- Gage Quinney scored a hat trick to lead the Chicago Wolves to a 4-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Saturday at Allstate Arena.
The loss was Milwaukee's first in regulation at Chicago since Apr. 7, 2018. It snapped a nine-game points streak for the Admirals at Allstate Arena (5-0-3-1).
The Wolves scored the only goal of the first period. Gage Quinney wrapped around the Admirals net and tucked the puck into the back of the cage at 2:29 to give Chicago a 1-0 advantage.
Chicago scored three goals in the second period to take control of the game. First, Jake Bischoff scored his first of the season at 2:49 of the second frame.
Quinney scored his second of the night at 8:07 of the second period while the teams were both down a man.
Quinney completed the hat trick at 8:52 of the second frame with a backhander from the left circle. It was another 4-on-4 goal.
Eeli Tolvanen scored Milwaukee's lone goal with a shot from the left circle at 7:05 of the third period. It was his eighth goal of the year. Rem Pitlick and Jarred Tinordi recorded the assists.
Milwaukee goalie Troy Grosenick stopped 24 shots in the loss.
The Admirals return home to host the Belleville Senators at UWM Panther Arena Tues., Jan. 21.
