Six Eagles Light the Lamp in 6-2 Win at Bakersfield

January 18, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





BAKERSFIELD, CA. - Six different Eagles netted a goal, while five skaters earned multi-point performances as Colorado defeated the Bakersfield Condors 6-2 on Friday. Forwards Erik Condra, Shane Bowers, T.J. Tynan and Jayson Megna all finished the night with a pair of points, while forward Martin Kaut collected three assists in the victory. Eagles goaltender Adam Werner earned his 14th win of the season, stopping 23 of the 25 shots he faced.

Colorado would jump on the scoreboard just 1:25 into the contest when Anton Lindholm fed a pass to the low slot where Bowers would deflect the puck into the back of the net to give Colorado a 1-0 edge. The tally now gives Bowers goals in three straight contests and points in seven straight games.

The lead would expand minutes later when defenseman Calle Rose snapped a wrister from the blue line that would beat Condors goalie Shane Starrett to put the Eagles on top 2-0 at the 8:39 mark of the first period.

A power play would stretch Colorado's advantage even further, as forward Sheldon Dries would field a cross-slot pass in the right-wing circle and blast a shot home to give the Eagles a 3-0 lead with 3:26 left to play in the opening 20 minutes of action. The goal would also spell the end of the night for Starett who would give way to Stuart Skinner in net for the duration.

Still leading 3-0 as the two teams took to the ice for the second period, Colorado would waste little time in extending its lead once again. Condra would notch his 11th goal of the season when he collected a pass at the side of the crease and fed the puck past Skinner to make it 4-0 just 5:36 into the middle frame.

Bakersfield would finally break through late in the period when forward Ryan McLeod settled a rebound on top of the crease and lifted a shot past Werner to trim Colorado's advantage to 4-1 with 3:11 remaining in the second stanza.

The third period would see the Condors eat into the Eagles lead once again, as defenseman Jake Kulevich would tip a shot at the front of the crease into the back of the net to slice Colorado's edge to 4-2 at the 7:41 mark of the final frame.

The Eagles would strike back when Megna hammered a one-timer from the bottom of the left-wing circle past Skinner to put Colorado on top, 5-2 with 5:53 left to play in the contest.

A late power play would cement the night for the Eagles, as defenseman Jacob MacDonald would bury a shot from the blue line to give Colorado a 6-2 advantage at the 15:51 mark of the third period. Werner and company would hold strong through the duration and the Eagles would walk away with the 6-2 victory.

Colorado finished the night going 2-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill, as each team finished the game with 25 shots on goal.

The Eagles return to action when they travel to take on the Stockton Heat on Saturday, January 18th at 7:00pm MT at Stockton Arena in Stockton, California.

