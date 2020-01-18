Petersen Stout in 5-1 Victory

January 18, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





The Ontario Reign opened up a big weekend on home ice with a 5-1 victory over the Stockton Heat on Friday evening. Cal Petersen made a season-high 50 saves on 51 shots faced, while forward Martin Frk scored two goals. Forward Carl Grundstrom and defenseman Mikey Anderson each chipped in with two assists in the victory.

Date: January 17, 2020

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK117BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK117Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK117PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (17-18-3-1)

STK Record: (23-9-2-3)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 3 1 1 -- 5

STK 0 1 0 -- 1

Shots PP

ONT 26 0/3

STK 51 0/4

Three Stars -

1. Cal Petersen (ONT)

2. Martin Frk (ONT)

3. Carl Grundstrom (ONT)

W: Cal Petersen (14-15-4)

L: Artyom Zagidulin (13-4-2)

Next Game: Saturday, January 18, 2020 vs. Tucson - 6:00 PM @ Toyota Arena

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.