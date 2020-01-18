Petersen Stout in 5-1 Victory
January 18, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign opened up a big weekend on home ice with a 5-1 victory over the Stockton Heat on Friday evening. Cal Petersen made a season-high 50 saves on 51 shots faced, while forward Martin Frk scored two goals. Forward Carl Grundstrom and defenseman Mikey Anderson each chipped in with two assists in the victory.
Date: January 17, 2020
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK117BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK117Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK117PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (17-18-3-1)
STK Record: (23-9-2-3)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 3 1 1 -- 5
STK 0 1 0 -- 1
Shots PP
ONT 26 0/3
STK 51 0/4
Three Stars -
1. Cal Petersen (ONT)
2. Martin Frk (ONT)
3. Carl Grundstrom (ONT)
W: Cal Petersen (14-15-4)
L: Artyom Zagidulin (13-4-2)
Next Game: Saturday, January 18, 2020 vs. Tucson - 6:00 PM @ Toyota Arena
