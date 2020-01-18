Barracuda Earn Point in OT Loss at Wild

January 18, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





The San Jose Barracuda (14-20-1-2) took an early lead on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Arena but the Iowa Wild (22-14-3-2) (Minnesota Wild) would storm back before earning the win in overtime, 4-3.

PLAYER NOTES

Zachary Sawchenko (3-1-1) suffered the hard-luck OT loss after allowing four goals on 41 shots

Mat Robson (8-7-4) collected the win and extended his point streak to five games by making 23 saves on 26 shots

Evan Weinger (7) netted his team-leading second shorthanded goal of year

Dylan Gambrell (3) recorded his third multi-point game (one goal, one assist) over his last six

Jake Middleton (1) netted his first of the year and snapped a 34 game goalless drought with a third-period goal at 18:25

Saturday was the third time in franchise history in which the Barracuda scored two shorthanded goals in a game and the first since 3/26/17 at Tucson

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD F/OT

Iowa 1 2 0 4

San Jose 2 0 1 3

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Iowa 41 1 2 16

San Jose 26 0 5 22

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.