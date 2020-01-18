Barracuda Earn Point in OT Loss at Wild
January 18, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (14-20-1-2) took an early lead on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Arena but the Iowa Wild (22-14-3-2) (Minnesota Wild) would storm back before earning the win in overtime, 4-3.
PLAYER NOTES
Zachary Sawchenko (3-1-1) suffered the hard-luck OT loss after allowing four goals on 41 shots
Mat Robson (8-7-4) collected the win and extended his point streak to five games by making 23 saves on 26 shots
Evan Weinger (7) netted his team-leading second shorthanded goal of year
Dylan Gambrell (3) recorded his third multi-point game (one goal, one assist) over his last six
Jake Middleton (1) netted his first of the year and snapped a 34 game goalless drought with a third-period goal at 18:25
Saturday was the third time in franchise history in which the Barracuda scored two shorthanded goals in a game and the first since 3/26/17 at Tucson
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD F/OT
Iowa 1 2 0 4
San Jose 2 0 1 3
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
Iowa 41 1 2 16
San Jose 26 0 5 22
