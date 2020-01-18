Coyotes Assign Capobianco, Chaput and Hill to Tucson
January 18, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have assigned defenseman Kyle Capobianco, forward Michael Chaput and goaltender Adin Hill to the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
The 22-year-old Capobianco has a goal in 11 career games with the Coyotes over the past three seasons. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of Mississauga, ON has registered 4-16-20 and 29 penalty minutes (PIM) in 23 games with the Roadrunners this season.
Capobianco was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2015 Entry Draft.
The 6-foot-2, 199-pound Chaput has played in two games with the Coyotes. The 27-year old forward has recorded 12-6-18 and 16 penalty minutes (PIM) in 26 games with the Roadrunners this season.
Chaput was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the third round (89th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.
The 23-year-old Hill has posted a 2-2-1 record with a 2.40 goals against average (GAA) and a .920 save percentage (SV%) in nine games with the Coyotes this season.
The 6-foot-4, 203-pound native of Comox, BC has posted a 9-3-0 record with a 2.77 GAA and a .907 SV% with one shutout in 12 games with the Roadrunners in 2019-20.
Hill was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (76th overall) in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.
