Jets Recall Nelson Nogier from the Manitoba Moose
January 18, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have recalled defenceman Nelson Nogier from the Manitoba Moose.
Nogier, 23, has played 42 games for the Moose this season and recorded six assists and 26 penalty minutes. The product of Saskatoon, Sask. played the 11th game of his NHL career on Dec. 4/18, his first action in the league since April of 2017 and he also played 74 games for the Moose in 2018-19 and recorded nine points (1G, 8A) and 48 PIMs.
Nogier was drafted by the Jets in the fourth round (101st overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft.
Nelson Nogier
Defence
Born May 27 1996 -- Saskatoon, SASK
Height 6.03 -- Weight 208 -- Shoots R
SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM
2011-12 Saskatoon Blades WHL 4 0 0 0 0 -4 -- -- -- -- --
2012-13 Saskatoon Blades WHL 55 0 4 4 8 7 3 0 1 1 0
2013-14 Saskatoon Blades WHL 37 1 5 6 25 -2 -- -- -- -- --
2014-15 Saskatoon Blades WHL 32 1 7 8 42 -27 -- -- -- -- --
2014-15 Red Deer Rebels WHL 38 2 9 11 42 -1 5 0 1 1 4
2015-16 Red Deer Rebels WHL 69 4 17 21 79 27 17 2 2 4 18
2016-17 Manitoba Moose AHL 60 2 11 13 35 -5 -- -- -- -- --
2016-17 Winnipeg Jets NHL 10 0 0 0 5 -1 -- -- -- -- --
2017-18 Manitoba Moose AHL 13 0 1 1 4 1 2 0 0 0 2
2018-19 Manitoba Moose AHL 74 1 8 9 48 -9 -- -- -- -- --
2018-19 Winnipeg Jets NHL 1 0 0 0 0 0 -- -- -- -- --
2019-20 Manitoba Moose AHL 42 0 6 6 26 -12
NHL Totals 11 0 0 0 5
