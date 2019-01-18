Moose Recall Cederholm, Sign Mingo
January 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
Winnipeg - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has recalled defenceman Jacob Cederholm from its ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen. The club has also signed defenceman Dajon Mingo to a professional tryout.
Cederholm, 20, has appeared in eight games with the Moose this season. With Jacksonville, the Helsingborg, Sweden product has six points (1G, 5G) and a plus-11 rating in 21 games. Cederholm was selected in the fourth round, 97th overall, by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
Mingo, 28, played one game with Manitoba earlier this season, making his AHL debut Dec. 5, 2018 at Bakersfield. The Canton, Mich. native also has 21 points (8G, 13A) and a plus-13 rating in 37 games with the Icemen.
The Moose host the San Antonio Rampage for a pair of games this weekend starting with Grassroots Hockey Day Saturday at 2 p.m CT. Tickets for that contest, as well as Star Wars Day on Sunday (2 p.m. CT), are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
Jacob Cederholm
Defence
Born Jan. 30, 1998 -- Helsingborg, Sweden
Height 6.03 -- Weight 203 -- Shoots R
