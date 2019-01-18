Dollar Hot Dogs Tonight at the Condors

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the Stockton Heat on $1 Hot Dog Night. The puck drops at 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. Great seats start at just $13 and can be purchased or at the Rabobank Arena box office (opens at 10 a.m.).

PROMOTION DETAILS: Enjoy $1 Hot Dogs at the game courtesy of KNZR 1560 AM/97.7 FM and SC Architect. There is a limit of five per customer, per trip, so bring your friends and do your best Kobayashi or Joey Chestnut impersonation!

Please allow extra time for arrival as Rabobank Arena has installed metal detectors at all entrances. Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members).

BAKERSFIELD MARRIOTT POST-GAME AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: None due to post-game travel to San Diego

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors wrap up a two-game set against the Stockton Heat. It is the seventh of 10 games in the season series with the Condors owning a 5-1-0 record. On home ice this season, Bakersfield has outscored Stockton 20-5.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield picked up its second straight win with a 4-2 victory over Stockton on Wednesday. RW Josh Currie recorded a hat trick with C Cooper Marody and LW Tyler Benson assisting on all three goals. G Shane Starrett picked up the win, stopping 16 of 18 as the Condors power play went 3-for-7.

C Alan Quine and C Tyler Graovac each had a goal and assist in Wednesday's loss. G Jon Gillies stopped 26 of 30 and the Heat power play went 1-for-4 on the night.

CURRIE DOES IT AGAIN

RW Josh Currie scored his fifth career AHL hat trick and the first for the Condors this season on Wednesday. He has five of the Condors seven career AHL hat tricks in four seasons with C Anton Lander notching the other two.

POWER SURGE

The Condors power play connected on three of seven opportunities Wednesday. It was the third time this season the Condors power play has scored multiple power play goals against Stockton. Bakersfield has gone 11/31 on the power play against the Heat this season.

DISHIN'

LW Tyler Benson and C Cooper Marody are each among league leaders in assists this season. Benson leads all rookies with 23 assists after Wednesday. He is now tied for fifth among rookies in scoring. Marody's 19 assists is fourth among rookies and his 26 points is tied for eighth among first year players.

CONDORS NOTES

C Cooper Marody is on a four-game point streak (4a). Wednesday was the fourth, three-point night of the season for him... RW Josh Currie has seven points (5g-2a) in his last six games... D Ryan Stanton has assists in two straight... G Shane Starrett is ninth among goalies with a 2.54 goals-against average.

HEAT NOTES

C Curtis Lazar has four game-winning goals this season... The Heat's power play is sixth in the AHL at 21.9%. On the penalty kill, their eight shorthanded goals is tied for third in the AHL... Stockton is 10-5-3 in one-goal games. They are 9-0-0 when leading after two periods.

HEAD-TO-HEAD BY SEASON

2018-19: BAK 5-1-0-0

2017-18: BAK 3-7-0-0

2016-17: BAK 7-5-0-0

2015-16: BAK 7-4-1-0

ALL-TIME (AHL): BAK 22-17-1-0

TRANSACTIONS

1/15 - G Dylan Wells assigned to Wichita (ECHL)

1/15 - G Stuart Skinner recalled from Wichita (ECHL)

1/15 - LW Joe Gambardella assigned by Edmonton (NHL)

