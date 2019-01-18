Syracuse Crunch and Binghamton Devils Announce Game Time Change for January 19
January 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch and Binghamton Devils have jointly announced a game time change to 5:05 p.m. for the Saturday, Jan. 19 contest.
Due to impending inclement weather, the Crunch and Devils will now face off at 5:05 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19 at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena. Fans planning to attend the game are encouraged to use caution and follow all travel advisories.
For additional information, including ticketing questions, fans may call or text the Devils office at 607-722-7367.
Single game tickets and packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.