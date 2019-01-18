Paterson Loaned Back to Brampton

January 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators have loaned goaltender Jake Paterson back to the ECHL's Brampton Beast.

Paterson has played in four games with Belleville putting up a 0-1 record with a 2.97 GAA. The 24-year-old has already appeared in 15 games with the Beast going 4-9 with a 3.52 GAA and a .896 save percentage.

Belleville is in action tonight against the Syracuse Crunch and return home on Jan. 25 to host Toronto. Tickets are available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.