Paterson Loaned Back to Brampton
January 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators have loaned goaltender Jake Paterson back to the ECHL's Brampton Beast.
Paterson has played in four games with Belleville putting up a 0-1 record with a 2.97 GAA. The 24-year-old has already appeared in 15 games with the Beast going 4-9 with a 3.52 GAA and a .896 save percentage.
Belleville is in action tonight against the Syracuse Crunch and return home on Jan. 25 to host Toronto. Tickets are available.
