Sens Comeback Falls Short in Syracuse
January 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators erased a three-goal deficit but ultimately fell 5-3 to the Syracuse Crunch Friday night.
Belleville's Marcus Hogberg made __ saves while Filip Chlapik, Jack Rodewald and Morgan Klimchuk scored. Carter Verhaeghe, Andy Andreoff, Ross Colton, Alex Volkov and Dennis Yan scored for the Crunch while Eddie Pasquale stopped __ shots.
The Crunch took advantage of the Senators getting into penalty trouble early on as they scored two power play goals in less than three minutes. Verhaeghe made it 1-0 Syracuse just 1:03 in after Max McCormick was penalized for tripping only six seconds into the game before the hosts doubled its lead on a 5-on-3 goal as Andreoff potted a loose puck in the crease into an open net after Hogberg had made the initial save at 4:01.
Syracuse made it 3-0 at 4:29 of the second period as Colton redirected Nolan Valleau's point shot that Hogberg saved but the rebound hit Stefan Elliott in the helmet and trickled over the goal line before Chlapik got Belleville on the board with his 10th of the year as fired a wrister through traffic on the man advantage at 6:34.
The Sens cut the deficit to a goal with 13.4 seconds left as Rodewald took Jordan Murray's cross-ice feed before beating Pasquale high for his 15th of the season as Belleville trailed 3-2 after 40 minutes.
After Boris Katchouk rang the post in the opening minute of the third, Klimchuk tied the game at 6:07 on a wicked release off of Rodewald's pass for his second goal in a Sens jersey.
Sens defenceman Andreas Englund saved a goal with an unbelievable play with his stick on Andreoff but on the same power play Volkov gave Syracuse the lead on a one-timer with 7:36 to play. Yan sealed the win with an empty-net goal with a minute left.
Belleville is back in action Saturday against Utica at 2pm after inclement weather moved the start time up from 7pm. The Senators return home Jan. 25 to host Toronto with tickets available.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2019
- P-Bruins Win 2-1 in First Shootout of Season - Providence Bruins
- Monsters Stymied in 1-0 Road Loss to Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Sens Comeback Falls Short in Syracuse - Belleville Senators
- Devils Streak Ends in 5-3 Loss at Utica - Binghamton Devils
- Depth Prevails in Comets Win over Devils - Utica Comets
- HEAT NEWS Heat Sign Rob Hamilton to Standard Player's Contract - Stockton Heat
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Louie Belpedio - Iowa Wild
- Sunday's Game against Hershey Moved to Monday, January 21 at 1 p.m. - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Sunday's Game at Bridgeport Moved to Monday at 1 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Joel L'Esperance Added to 2019 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Texas Stars
- Dallas Stars Recall Right Wing Denis Gurianov - Texas Stars
- Andrew Poturalski Added to 2019 AHL All-Star Classic - Charlotte Checkers
- Grosenick Selected for AHL All-Star Game - Milwaukee Admirals
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Game #35 Preview: Tucson at Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Logan Shaw Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Manitoba Moose
- Hogberg Benefits from Time in Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Poturalski, Shaw, Grosenick, L'Esperance Added to 2019 AHL All-Star Classic Rosters - AHL
- Florida Panthers Loan F Juho Lammikko to Springfield Thunderbirds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Reign Sign Craig Wyszomirski to PTO - Ontario Reign
- Rangers Recall Marek Mazanec from Hartford, Assign Alexandar Georgiev - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Heat Look to Take Back End of Two-Game Set at Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Bears Sign Jordan Samuels-Thomas to AHL Contract - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch and Binghamton Devils Announce Game Time Change for January 19 - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Change: Saturday's Game vs. Syracuse Changed to 5:05 p.m. Start - Binghamton Devils
- Promotions Set for Three Home Games Next Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Recall Cederholm, Sign Mingo - Manitoba Moose
- Dollar Hot Dogs Tonight at the Condors - Bakersfield Condors
- Paterson Loaned Back to Brampton - Belleville Senators
- Sunday's P-Bruins Game Postponed Due to Weather; Rescheduled for Monday - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Road Game Postponed - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Crunch, January 18 - Belleville Senators
- Comets Announce Game Time Change - Utica Comets
- Thunderbirds Visit Two Division Rivals Friday and Saturday - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Hitchcock Loaned to Worcester - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.