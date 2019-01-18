Game Change: Saturday's Game vs. Syracuse Changed to 5:05 p.m. Start

BINGHAMTON - Due to impending weather, the start time of the Binghamton Devils game against the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, January 19 has been moved from 7:05 p.m. to 5:05 p.m.

For more information, please call or text 607-722-7367.

