Monsters Stymied in 1-0 Road Loss to Rocket
January 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
LAVAL, QC - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters were defeated by the Laval Rocket on Friday at Laval's Place Bell by a final score of 1-0. With the loss, the Monsters are now 18-16-4-1 overall this season and with 41 points, fall to seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Rocket claimed a 1-0 lead with the first period's lone goal, an even-strength Alex Belzile finish at 15:47. After a scoreless middle frame and final stanza, Laval emerged victorious by the same margin.
Monsters goaltender Jean-Francois Berube stopped 11 of the 12 shots he faced to fall to 11-12-3 this season while Laval's Michael McNiven improved to 5-4-2 in net following a 38-save shutout performance.
Next up for the Monsters, it's a Saturday rematch vs. the Rocket with full coverage, live from Place Bell in Laval, QC, underway at 3:00 pm on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Images from this story
Cleveland Monsters right wing Vitaly Abramov and Laval Rocket goaltender Michael McNiven
