Hitchcock Loaned to Worcester

January 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today that forward Ryan Hitchcock has been loaned to the Worcester Railers H.C. of the ECHL.

Hitchcock, 22, has four assists in 20 games with the Sound Tigers this season after turning pro with the team at the end of 2017-18. He initially signed an amateur tryout (ATO) with Bridgeport on Mar. 8, 2018 and collected nine points (three goals, six assists) in 16 contests to end last season. Hitchcock agreed to terms on an AHL contact May 1, 2018.

In addition, Hitchcock recorded eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 11 games with Worcester earlier this season.

Prior to turning pro, Hitchcock registered a career-high 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 31 games last season while serving as Yale's captain during his senior campaign. The Manhasset, N.Y. native had 68 points (21 goals, 47 assists) and a plus-10 rating in 103 career games with the Bulldogs, including a career-high eight goals in 2014-15. Hitchcock also led all newcomers with 15 points that season and earned the Martin Dwyer III Award as Yale's rookie MVP.

In addition, the 5'10, 180-pound forward helped Team USA capture a Bronze Medal at the 2015 U20 World Junior Championships and led Team USA to a Gold Medal at the 2014 U18 World Junior Championships.

Prior to attending Yale, Hitchcock skated in the U.S. National Development Program from 2012-14 and played bantam hockey with the Long Island Gulls.

