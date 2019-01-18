Comets Announce Game Time Change

Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets President Robert Esche announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) has approved a new start time of 2 pm for the Comets game this Saturday, January 19, against the Belleville Senators. The game had originally been scheduled for 7 p.m. but was changed due to the pending winter weather expected to hit the Utica region on Saturday evening. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins also moved up the start time of their game against the Hershey Bears.

This is the final game of the Save of the Day Foundation Week. The team will once again don the iconic black and neon green jerseys which will be raffled off at the conclusion of the game. Fans can purchase raffle tickets at the Box Office or during the game Friday night and Saturday for only $20. You do not need to be present to win.

