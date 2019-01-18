Logan Shaw Named to AHL All-Star Classic
January 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
Winnipeg - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced today forward Logan Shaw has been named to the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield. Shaw takes the place of Mason Appleton, who is currently playing in the NHL with the Winnipeg Jets.
Shaw, 26, earns his first AHL All-Star nod while leading the Moose with a career-high 26 points (15G, 11A) in 32 games this season. The Glace Bay, N.S. product also leads the Moose in goals, power play goals, and paces the current roster with an average of 0.81 points per game. Shaw is in his sixth season as a professional, posting 79 points (44G, 35A) in 181 AHL games and 31 points (12G, 19A) in 180 NHL games.
The 2019 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Jan. 27 (6 p.m. CT) will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. In the 2019 AHL All-Star Challenge on Jan. 28 (6 p.m. CT), the four teams will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute, 3-on-3 game. Both events will air on Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet NOW in Canada, and the NHL Network in the United States.
Since 1995, more than 94 per cent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League.
Logan Shaw and the Moose host the San Antonio Rampage for a pair of games this weekend starting with Grassroots Hockey Day Saturday at 2 p.m CT. Tickets for that contest, as well as Star Wars Day on Sunday (2 p.m. CT), are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
