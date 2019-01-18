Grosenick Selected for AHL All-Star Game

January 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that goalie Troy Grosenick has been selected to represent the team at the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic on January 27 and 28 in Springfield, MA.

A Brookfield native, Grosenick has posted an 11-8-2 record with a 2.46 goals against average, and a .921 save percentage in 22 appearances for the Admirals this season. Not only does he lead the AHL with three shoot-out wins, he has yet to allow a shoot-out goal in nine attempts. In addition, he is third in the league in save percentage and eighth in GAA.

Currently in his sixth professional season Grosenick has tallied a 99-68-18 record with a 2.58 GAA, a .910 save % and 13 shutouts in 197 AHL contests with the Admirals, San Jose Barracuda and Worcester Sharks. Grosenick has played in two NHL games with the San Jose Sharks - stopping 55 of 58 shots faced - and pitched a shutout in his League debut on Nov. 16, 2014 at Carolina. He has been recalled twice by the Predators this season but has yet to see game action.

The first player to be born in the greater Milwaukee area to play for the Admirals, this is the second AHL All-Star Game appearance for Grosenick. He also played in the game during the 2016-17 season when the won the Baz Bastien Award as the league's top goalie.

Grosenick will join teammate defenseman Matt Donovan on the Central Division squad.

Grosenick and the Admirals continue a four-game road trip at Grand Rapids Sat., Jan. 19. Milwaukee returns home Tues., Jan. 22 at 7:00 pm to host the San Antonio Rampage at Panther Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.