Grosenick Selected for AHL All-Star Game
January 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that goalie Troy Grosenick has been selected to represent the team at the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic on January 27 and 28 in Springfield, MA.
A Brookfield native, Grosenick has posted an 11-8-2 record with a 2.46 goals against average, and a .921 save percentage in 22 appearances for the Admirals this season. Not only does he lead the AHL with three shoot-out wins, he has yet to allow a shoot-out goal in nine attempts. In addition, he is third in the league in save percentage and eighth in GAA.
Currently in his sixth professional season Grosenick has tallied a 99-68-18 record with a 2.58 GAA, a .910 save % and 13 shutouts in 197 AHL contests with the Admirals, San Jose Barracuda and Worcester Sharks. Grosenick has played in two NHL games with the San Jose Sharks - stopping 55 of 58 shots faced - and pitched a shutout in his League debut on Nov. 16, 2014 at Carolina. He has been recalled twice by the Predators this season but has yet to see game action.
The first player to be born in the greater Milwaukee area to play for the Admirals, this is the second AHL All-Star Game appearance for Grosenick. He also played in the game during the 2016-17 season when the won the Baz Bastien Award as the league's top goalie.
Grosenick will join teammate defenseman Matt Donovan on the Central Division squad.
Grosenick and the Admirals continue a four-game road trip at Grand Rapids Sat., Jan. 19. Milwaukee returns home Tues., Jan. 22 at 7:00 pm to host the San Antonio Rampage at Panther Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2019
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Louie Belpedio - Iowa Wild
- Sunday's Game against Hershey Moved to Monday, January 21 at 1 p.m. - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Sunday's Game at Bridgeport Moved to Monday at 1 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Joel L'Esperance Added to 2019 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Texas Stars
- Dallas Stars Recall Right Wing Denis Gurianov - Texas Stars
- Andrew Poturalski Added to 2019 AHL All-Star Classic - Charlotte Checkers
- Grosenick Selected for AHL All-Star Game - Milwaukee Admirals
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Game #35 Preview: Tucson at Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Logan Shaw Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Manitoba Moose
- Hogberg Benefits from Time in Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Poturalski, Shaw, Grosenick, L'Esperance Added to 2019 AHL All-Star Classic Rosters - AHL
- Florida Panthers Loan F Juho Lammikko to Springfield Thunderbirds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Reign Sign Craig Wyszomirski to PTO - Ontario Reign
- Rangers Recall Marek Mazanec from Hartford, Assign Alexandar Georgiev - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Heat Look to Take Back End of Two-Game Set at Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Bears Sign Jordan Samuels-Thomas to AHL Contract - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch and Binghamton Devils Announce Game Time Change for January 19 - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Change: Saturday's Game vs. Syracuse Changed to 5:05 p.m. Start - Binghamton Devils
- Promotions Set for Three Home Games Next Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Recall Cederholm, Sign Mingo - Manitoba Moose
- Dollar Hot Dogs Tonight at the Condors - Bakersfield Condors
- Paterson Loaned Back to Brampton - Belleville Senators
- Sunday's P-Bruins Game Postponed Due to Weather; Rescheduled for Monday - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Road Game Postponed - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Crunch, January 18 - Belleville Senators
- Comets Announce Game Time Change - Utica Comets
- Thunderbirds Visit Two Division Rivals Friday and Saturday - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Hitchcock Loaned to Worcester - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.