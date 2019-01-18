Hogberg Benefits from Time in Ottawa
January 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
It was a teaser but for Marcus Hogberg, his four games in the NHL with Ottawa was a tremendous learning experience.
In four starts, Hogberg compiled an 0-2-1 record after getting the nod against Washington in his NHL debut on Dec. 29 before also facing Columbus, Vancouver and Carolina.
"It was great," Hogberg said of his time with Ottawa. "There was lots of learning and it was a good time.
"It was tough but it was fun too."
The 24-year-old, a third-round pick of Ottawa in 2013, faced some elite scorers during his short NHL stint including Alexander Ovechkin, Cam Atkinson, Elias Pettersson and Sebastian Aho, amongst others, but was pleased with his performance against some of the NHL's best.
"It's the next level and there are a lot of good players out there," Hogberg said. "It was a good test for me to see where I am."
The opportunity also presented Hogberg with the chance to work with and learn from Craig Anderson, Anders Nilsson and Mike McKenna as well as Sens goaltending coach Pierre Groulx.
"I wanted to take my chance to see and learn from the other goalies," Hogberg said. "I had good people around me and Pierre and I worked on some small things to help my game too."
During Hogberg's recall, which took place Dec. 27 before his reassignment Thursday, Belleville heavily relied on Filip Gustavsson between the pipes who has played in nine straight games for the Sens that has included eight starts.
And Hogberg noticed the performance his Swedish teammate turned in over the past three weeks.
"He played really good and I'm going to work really hard to deserve games here" Hogberg said. "It's a competition between Gus and I for games so I have to be ready every time I step on the ice."
