Game #35 Preview: Tucson at Colorado

January 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL)





Game #35 - Tucson (20-10-3-1) at Colorado (17-14-3-1)

7:05 PM MST, Budweiser Events Center, Loveland, Colorado

Referees: #86 Chris Brown, #54 Olivier Gouin

Linesmen: #53 Erik Contino, #92 Jon Shaw

Embarking on a two-game road trip before settling in for their longest home stand of the season, six games from January 21 - February 2, the Roadrunners open up a back-to-back series against the Colorado Eagles this evening at the Budweiser Events Center as they begin the second half of the campaign.

Tonight marks the fifth of 12 scheduled meetings between the teams this season, and the third of six to be played in Colorado.

The Roadrunners are 1-3-0-0 in their previous four games played against the Eagles this season, two of their three losses coming on the road on November 2 and 3 during their first-ever trip to Loveland.

Entering the night, Tucson has won each of its past three games played in opposing buildings, their longest stretch of consecutive wins away from Tucson Arena this season.

Goaltender Adin Hill, re-assigned to the Roadrunners on Monday, will be back with the team for a game in an active role for the first time since November 21, his previous AHL start, when he earned a win stopping 25-of-27 shots faced to help Tucson to its 3-2 victory over the Stockton Heat.

After netting 17 goals over a three-game span, the Eagles were held scoreless in suffering a 2-0 loss to the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday - the third time they've been shutout this year.

Colorado, ironically, is the only team to have shutout the Roadrunners this season, coming by way of Spencer Martin's 22-save performance at Tucson Arena on December 12, a 2-0 Eagles win.

THREE THINGS ADIN'S TIME: Adin Hill will certainly get plenty of playing time as the Roadrunners hit a heavy section of schedule that calls for six games over the next nine days. In six AHL starts this season, Hill is 4-1-0 with a 3.22 GAA and a .871 SV%. The 22-year-old netminder posted a 7-5-0 record in 11 starts and 13 appearances with the Arizona Coyotes during his NHL recall.

POINTS FOR PEDERSON: Coming off his fourth multi-point performance of the season with two assists in the Roadrunners' 3-2 win over the Chicago Wolves Saturday night, forward Lane Pederson has now found the score sheet in seven of the team's last eight games. In four games against the Eagles this year, he has three points (2G, 1A), including a goal in the teams' first-ever meeting on November 2.

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION: Colorado has earned 25 of its 38 standings points on home ice this season, playing outstanding hockey of late at the Budweiser Events Center, earning points in eight of its last 10 played as hosts (7-2-0-1). The Roadrunners can match their season-long road point streak tonight, a run of five games from October 12-27, with a win or a OTL/SOL. Tucson is 3-0-1-0 in its previous four games as visitors.

NUMBER TO KNOW FOUR: The Roadrunners have scored four or more goals on 15 occasions this season, nearly half of their games played, and have posted a 13-0-2-0 record when doing so, earning points each time.

