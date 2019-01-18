Florida Panthers Loan F Juho Lammikko to Springfield Thunderbirds

January 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the club has loaned forward Juho Lammikko to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Lammikko, 22, has appeared in 40 games with Florida, registering six assists. The 6-foot-2, 191-pound native of Noormarkku, Finland was originally selected by Florida in the third round (65th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.

